Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.00

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $9.64. Iluka Resources shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 810,801 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is A$8.99.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (ASX:ILU)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

