Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 15,970 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,004,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,393,000 after acquiring an additional 129,205 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,271,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,878 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 743.7% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 202,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 178,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

