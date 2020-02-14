Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

