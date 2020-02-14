IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.14% of IHS Markit worth $42,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after buying an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,715,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after buying an additional 654,205 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,667,782 shares of company stock valued at $129,669,379. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. 106,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,199. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

