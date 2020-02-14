IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.14

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$40.14 and last traded at C$39.26, with a volume of 204029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.77.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.