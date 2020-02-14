Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Ideanomics by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.