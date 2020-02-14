Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Ideanomics by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of IDEX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 579,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.46.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.