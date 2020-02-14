Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post sales of $227.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.50 million and the highest is $228.20 million. Ichor posted sales of $137.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $891.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $858.80 million to $925.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $937.38 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $953.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Ichor stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 316,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,203. Ichor has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a PE ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ichor by 81.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

