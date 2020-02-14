Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Up 12.7%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares shot up 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38, 11,849,941 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 16,844,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ibio stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 140.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,007 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Ibio worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

