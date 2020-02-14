i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IIIV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.25. 1,241,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $990.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

