Hxro (HXRO) Market Cap Achieves $7.02 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $129,063.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and IDEX.

Get Hxro alerts:

About Hxro

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,061,135 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro

Hxro Token Trading

Hxro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

