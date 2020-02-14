Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) & Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Head to Head Contrast

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Camden National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 24.95% 13.44% 1.30% Camden National 27.16% 12.35% 1.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Camden National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $5.66 billion 2.58 $1.41 billion $1.27 11.14 Camden National $210.63 million 3.44 $57.20 million $3.69 12.92

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Huntington Bancshares and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 8 2 0 2.09 Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $15.31, suggesting a potential upside of 8.19%. Camden National has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.65%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Camden National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Camden National on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, and small business loans, as well as investment products. It also provides insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking solutions and asset finance services; corporate risk management services; institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; institutional corporate banking services; treasury management services; and other financing solutions, as well as lends real estate developers, REITs, and other customers. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment provides deposits, lending, banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 944 branches located in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Kentucky; and 10 private client group offices. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

