Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.87

Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.87 and traded as high as $37.40. Hornby shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 2,873 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.92.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, themes, tracks and track accessories, buildings, platforms and bridges, and power and control, as well as spares and accessories.

