HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from HiTech Group Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

HiTech Group Australia stock opened at A$1.70 ($1.21) on Friday. HiTech Group Australia has a 12-month low of A$0.87 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of A$1.41 ($1.00). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 million and a PE ratio of 22.37.

About HiTech Group Australia

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its permanent recruitment services comprise the search and selection of candidates for full time employment; and ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects in system development, infrastructure support and cloud integration, operation, and other skill sets.

