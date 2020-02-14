HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from HiTech Group Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
HiTech Group Australia stock opened at A$1.70 ($1.21) on Friday. HiTech Group Australia has a 12-month low of A$0.87 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of A$1.41 ($1.00). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 million and a PE ratio of 22.37.
About HiTech Group Australia
