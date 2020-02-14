Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.48. Hill International shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 30,296 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get Hill International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $196.56 million, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $31,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIL. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.