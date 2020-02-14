Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.56.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.00. 76,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.24 and a 200 day moving average of $163.41. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $198.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

