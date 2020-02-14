Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

