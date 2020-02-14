Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.