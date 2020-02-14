Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Harvest Health & Recreation in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

