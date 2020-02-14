Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,172 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 88,180 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of PG stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

