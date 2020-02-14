Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $538,146.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,594.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $573,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

