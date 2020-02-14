H Randolph Holder, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $35,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.54. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

