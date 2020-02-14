Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 10,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited manufactures and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; Great Wall, Havel, and WEY brand names, as well as special vehicles, etc.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.