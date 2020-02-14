GTT Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,277 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,630% compared to the average daily volume of 175 call options.

NYSE GTT traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $12.77. 11,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GTT Communications will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 559,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,674,877.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Brian Thompson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,364.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,536,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,520 over the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.