Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.00.

ASR traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.16. 15,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,292. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $137.06 and a one year high of $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 541,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,478,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 50,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.