GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grubhub reported a loss in fourth-quarter 2019 due to higher operating & support and sales & marketing expenses that fully offset top-line growth. Adjusted EBITDA per order also declined due to less frequent ordering by new cohorts compared with prior cohorts, co-marketing and free delivery for certain enterprise partners, and continued investments. The company also provided weak first-quarter guidance, citing lower order expectations amid intensifying competition in the online food delivery industry. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, Grubhub’s expanding partner base that now includes the likes of McDonalds’, Yum Brands! and Shake Shack is a major driver. Efforts to enhance the delivery network and strengthen alliance with new quality-focused restaurants are also expected to expand clientele.”

Get GrubHub alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of GrubHub from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lowered shares of GrubHub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GrubHub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. 2,108,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,698. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $48,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,929.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $73,251.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,848.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,214. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,155,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrubHub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.