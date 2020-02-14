Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €194.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €195.15 ($226.92).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €172.54 ($200.63) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €174.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €165.43. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

