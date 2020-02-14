Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
GMED stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
