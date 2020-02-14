Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GMED stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

