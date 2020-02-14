Glenview Trust Co Has $12.85 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,005 shares of company stock valued at $67,957,034 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $915.29. 33,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $592.73 and a 12 month high of $914.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $865.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $821.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

