Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 23,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

