Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

