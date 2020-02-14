Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $238.99

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $238.99 and traded as high as $240.50. Glencore shares last traded at $237.80, with a volume of 28,927,517 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.56 ($3.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.35.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

