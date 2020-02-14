Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher Sells 2,950 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.