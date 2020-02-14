GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.42

GETECH Group Plc (LON:GTC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.42 and traded as low as $20.00. GETECH Group shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 3,172 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

About GETECH Group (LON:GTC)

Getech Group Plc provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers Globe, a geospatial information product provides paleogeographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of natural resources. It also provides Regional Reports provides depth analysis for exploration areas.

