George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.98

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.98 and traded as high as $109.51. George Weston shares last traded at $109.29, with a volume of 155,864 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of George Weston in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 506.51.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.23 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 7.7800002 earnings per share for the current year.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

