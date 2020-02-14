Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Generac updated its FY 2020

NYSE GNRC traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.75. 2,358,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,579. Generac has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $117.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

