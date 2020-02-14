GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.90 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.39), 231,422 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 228,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 42.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $469.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

