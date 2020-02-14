GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.
Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $4.74.
GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile
