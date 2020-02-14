GAM Holding AG Sells 379 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH opened at $302.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.18. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $305.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

