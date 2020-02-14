GAM Holding AG Raises Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 15.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of TIF stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.