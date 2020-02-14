GAM Holding AG Purchases 14,713 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 137.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCG. Piper Sandler downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.85. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.56 and a 12-month high of $350.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

