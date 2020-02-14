GAM Holding AG Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 114.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,852 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,193,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 274,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

