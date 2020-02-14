GAM Holding AG Has $18.01 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,959 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after buying an additional 725,146 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after buying an additional 612,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.