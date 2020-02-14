GAM Holding AG Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 20,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 188,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Shares of BDX opened at $254.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.