Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

GLU opened at $19.42 on Friday. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert sold 900 shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

