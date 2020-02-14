FY2021 EPS Estimates for Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Increased by Beacon Securities

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auryn Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11).

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01).

Shares of Auryn Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.86. 6,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.79. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.89 million and a PE ratio of -13.08.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

