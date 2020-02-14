Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Future from GBX 1,562 ($20.55) to GBX 1,659 ($21.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,644.80 ($21.64).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.44) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,398 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,295.16. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 530 ($6.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 134.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand acquired 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, with a total value of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick acquired 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, with a total value of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

