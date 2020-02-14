Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNKO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Funko from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.45.

Funko stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $423.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. Funko has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Funko by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

