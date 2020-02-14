Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 287.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 3,162.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 365,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 113.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $1,554,000.
Shares of FRPT traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. 3,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.19 and a beta of 1.02.
FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
