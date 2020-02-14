Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

NASDAQ FSP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,320. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.