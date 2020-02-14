Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

FBHS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.83. 22,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

